Medtronic inks GI Genius contact with VA 

Medtronic has inked a three-year contract with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs for GI Genius, leading to nearly 100 additional units being installed across VA medical centers.

GI Genius is an AI-powered endoscopy module used to assist in colonoscopies and can reduce the chances of missed polyps by up to 50%, with a 99.7% to 100% sensitivity rate.

The VA performs around 250,000 colonoscopies each year, diagnosing around 4,000 cases of colorectal cancer annually, according to a Nov. 25 news release from Medtronic.