GI's busy September: 10 things to know

The GI space saw numerous developments and industry moves in September.

Here are 10 updates on the GI and endoscopy space, as reported by Becker's:

1. A newly developed, teleoperated robotic endoscopy system could open up access to the procedure globally. The new system is the first teleoperated endoscope and was tested on a synthetic model in Hong Kong remotely from Zurich.

2. Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic discovered a new bacterium that weakens the immune system in the gut, which could contribute to inflammatory and infectious gut diseases. The study, published in Science, revealed that the bacterium Tomasiella immunophila breaks down a crucial component in the gut's immune barrier.

3. The American Gastroenterological Association, which represents more than 16,000 physicians nationwide, brought together 100 new members and patient advocates to urge Congress to reduce prior authorization burdens and improve reimbursement rates.

4. Sonia Kupfer, MD, a GI specialist, was tapped as inaugural director of the community advancement of physician-scientists at the University of Chicago.

5. Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health signed a five-year contract with payer Highmark Health, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The contract ensures that Highmark members will have in-network access to US Digestive's gastroenterologists in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

6. A patient at the University of Chicago became the first to receive Tremfya, a recently FDA-approved treatment for ulcerative colitis produced by Johnson & Johnson.

7. New data from cancer screening and diagnostic test provider Exact Sciences showed a 88.3% sensitivity rate for its blood-based colorectal cancer screening test. The blood test also showed 31.2% sensitivity for advanced precancerous lesions at specificity of 90.1% for negative samples confirmed by colonoscopy.

8. It remains unclear how new quality indicator guidelines released by the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy will impact the way that endoscopists approach colonoscopies. According to the American Journal of Managed Care, the implementation of these guidelines will fall on "the goodwill of endoscopists and endoscopy units." Medical technology company Olympus expressed support for the new colonoscopy recommendations.

9. The FDA cleared Caddie, the first cloud-based AI platform designed to detect colorectal polyps during colonoscopies.

10. On Sept. 1, UnitedHealthcare released a list of procedures that will be eligible for its new physician gold-card program, including 12 gastrointestinal procedures.