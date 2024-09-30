Teleoperated endoscopy could transform remote surgery

A newly developed, teleoperated robotic endoscopy system could open up access to the procedure globally, Advanced Science News reported Sept. 30.

A paper published Aug. 18 in the journal of Advanced Intelligent Systems detailed the first teleoperated endoscope used to operate a system on a synthetic model in Hong Kong remotely from Zurich. The camera feed and surgeon's joystick movements, alongside other data, are transmitted over a secure internet connection, allowing the procedure to take place remotely, in real-time and from anywhere in the world.

"Teleoperated surgery allows surgeons to work from anywhere in the world, making their expertise more accessible to patients, regardless of location. Robotic systems also enhance ergonomics, reduce the physical and mental demands on the surgeon, increase precision and safety, and can incorporate computer algorithms to assist the surgeon," Quentin Boehler, PhD, leader in medical robotics at the ETH Zurich’s Multi-Scale Robotics Lab, said in the report. "Our approach, which uses magnetic fields, enables the design of smaller, more flexible endoscopes, potentially making procedures safer and less invasive for patients."

The new technology has not yet been performed on a human patient, but Mr. Boehler said he believes that the system could eventually be used for gastrointestinal screenings, neurovascular interventions and fetal surgery.

In order for the system to become more widespread, internet coverage and infrastructure will need to be greatly expanded in rural locations to support the connectivity required for the procedure.