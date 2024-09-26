American Gastroenterological Association calls on Congress to reduce prior authorizations, improve reimbursements

The American Gastroenterological Association, which represents more than 16,000 physicians nationwide, spent Sept. 26 working with Congress to make changes to GI patient care.

AGA brought together 100 members and patient advocates from 28 states for its annual Advocacy Day, according to a Sept. 26 news release sent to Becker's.

AGA focused on five key issues that are mainly affecting surgeons, including prior authorization, guardrails on step therapy, blocking Medicare reimbursement cuts, stopping efforts to restructure the National Institutes of Health and increasing digestive disease funding to the NIH.