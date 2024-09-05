FDA clears 1st cloud-based colonoscopy system

Odin Medical, an affiliate of Olympus, has earned FDA clearance for the first cloud-based AI platform designed to detect colorectal polyps during colonoscopies.

The Caddie, a computer-aided detection device, helps physicians improve the detection of the early signs of colorectal cancer using AI software that can be remotely updated, according to a Sept. 5 press release.

In a trial across eight medical centers in Europe, Caddie successfully demonstrated its efficacy and safety.

The device analyzes colonoscopy video in real-time and uses visual markers to alert the endoscopist to the potential presence of polyps.

The endoscopist then has to review Caddie's suspected polyp areas and confirm the presence or absence of a polyp based on medical judgment.