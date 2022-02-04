GI physicians can stay independent while partnering with hospitals, says exec

Tracy Belsan, market president for Jamison, Pa.-based PE GI Solutions, joined "Becker's ASC Review Podcast" to talk about the importance of independence among gastroenterologists.

Note: This is an edited excerpt. Listen to the full podcast episode here.

Question: What does the future of independence and GI physicians look like?

Tracy Belsan: For the independent GI, they really value that spirit of maintaining their independence. So working with PE GI Solutions, or collaborating with us, is really important for them, because they get the benefit of our expertise on the business and clinical aspects of practice. But they also get to maintain their independence, while still partnering with hospitals, having privileges at hospitals and doing procedures there, but also maintaining that sense of running their own business and really controlling their own destiny.