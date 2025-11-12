GI breakthroughs changing the industry

Here are nine new studies, approvals, techniques and more than are advancing the gastroenterology industry, as reported by Becker’s since Aug. 22:
- GLP-1 receptor agonists — the drug class that includes Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro — were linked to improved survival among colon cancer patients in a new observational study from UC San Diego.
- CapsoVision, a medical device developer, submitted an application Nov. 6 to the FDA requesting breakthrough device designation for its CapsoCam UGI capsule, aimed at detecting early-stage pancreatic cancer.
- The FDA approved linaclotide (Linzess) capsules for pediatric patients 7 years and older with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
- UT Health San Antonio began offering endoscopic submucosal dissection, a minimally invasive technique for removing early-stage colorectal lesions without surgery.
- Commercial insurers paid far less for common gastrointestinal procedures performed in ASCs than in hospital outpatient departments, a recent study found.
- Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Audubon Hospital has become the first facility in Kentucky to offer endoscopic ultrasound-guided radiofrequency ablation for pancreatic cancer, a minimally invasive procedure that targets tumors with greater precision.
- A Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist completed the first procedure in EndoQuest Robotics’ trial of its endoluminal surgical system.
- Artificial intelligence matched and in some cases outperformed gastroenterologists in assessing Crohn’s disease during endoscopy, according to a study published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
- Anniston-based Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center became the first hospital in Alabama to perform a new gastroenterology biopsy procedure that enables physicians to collect larger, more intact tissue samples for more accurate diagnoses and personalized treatment.