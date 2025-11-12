GI breakthroughs changing the industry

Here are nine new studies, approvals, techniques and more than are advancing the gastroenterology industry, as reported by Becker’s since Aug. 22:

GLP-1 receptor agonists — the drug class that includes Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro — were linked to improved survival among colon cancer patients in a new observational study from UC San Diego. CapsoVision, a medical device developer, submitted an application Nov. 6 to the FDA requesting breakthrough device designation for its CapsoCam UGI capsule, aimed at detecting early-stage pancreatic cancer. The FDA approved linaclotide (Linzess) capsules for pediatric patients 7 years and older with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. UT Health San Antonio began offering endoscopic submucosal dissection, a minimally invasive technique for removing early-stage colorectal lesions without surgery. Commercial insurers paid far less for common gastrointestinal procedures performed in ASCs than in hospital outpatient departments, a recent study found. Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Audubon Hospital has become the first facility in Kentucky to offer endoscopic ultrasound-guided radiofrequency ablation for pancreatic cancer, a minimally invasive procedure that targets tumors with greater precision. A Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist completed the first procedure in EndoQuest Robotics’ trial of its endoluminal surgical system. Artificial intelligence matched and in some cases outperformed gastroenterologists in assessing Crohn’s disease during endoscopy, according to a study published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anniston-based Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center became the first hospital in Alabama to perform a new gastroenterology biopsy procedure that enables physicians to collect larger, more intact tissue samples for more accurate diagnoses and personalized treatment.