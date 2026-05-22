GI of the Rockies launches AI-powered care program

Denver-based GI of the Rockies has partnered with Cosan, an AI-enabled care management company, to launch a Principal Care Management program for patients with complex gastrointestinal conditions, according to an April 7 news release.

The program extends clinical support beyond office visits through an interdisciplinary care team that includes care managers, nutrition specialists, behavioral health professionals and medication support resources.

It is designed to support patients living with chronic GI conditions including inflammatory bowel disease, liver disease and GERD.

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