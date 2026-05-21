Cedars-Sinai finds new targets for alcohol-related liver disease 

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai investigators identified molecular mechanisms linked to inflammation and scarring in alcohol-associated liver disease, according to two recent preclinical studies.

Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University published findings in Hepatology and Science Advances that examined how proteins and enzymes contribute to progression of the disease, which accounts for nearly half of liver disease-related deaths in the U.S., according to a May 20 news release.

In a study of alcohol-exposed human liver tissue samples and cells and laboratory mice, researchers found that suppressing action of the protein FOXM1, which was found to drive liver scarring and inflammation in alcohol-associated liver disease, reversed scarring. Another study found that blocking the enzyme SRC reduced inflammation tied to alcohol exposure.

The findings may help identify therapeutic targets for the disease, which accounts for nearly half of liver disease-related deaths in the U.S. and currently lacks effective therapies beyond alcohol abstinence.

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