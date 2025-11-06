FDA approves 1st IBS-C drug for children 

Advertisement
By: Patsy Newitt

The FDA has approved linaclotide (Linzess) capsules for pediatric patients 7 years and older with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, according to a Nov. 5 news release.

Linzess is the first treatment approved for this condition in pediatric patients. 

The approval was supported by adult efficacy data and a 12-week trial in patients seven- to 17-years-old who met criteria for pediatric IBS-C. Patients needed to show at least a 30% reduction in abdominal pain and at least two additional spontaneous bowel movements per week for at least six of the 12 weeks.

The safety profile in pediatric patients was similar to that seen in adults. Diarrhea was the most commonly reported side effect. The FDA advised discontinuation and rehydration in cases of severe diarrhea.

Inside the pharmacy overhaul that saved Texas Children’s millions

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in GI & Endoscopy

  • GIs sound the alarm on CMS payment changes

    Gastroenterologists are raising concerns about the CMS’ finalized payment policies, according to a joint statement from the American College of…

    By: Patsy Newitt

  • The new frontiers in GI care

    As gastroenterology evolves, leaders are reimagining how to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered care.  Dinesh Madhok, MD, CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland…

    By: Patsy Newitt
Advertisement