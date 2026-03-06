Trial compares genetic risk-sharing methods for colorectal cancer

The Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology has launched a national study aimed at improving how patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer communicate news of possible genetic risks to their relatives.

The trial, backed by the National Cancer Institute, will enroll about 4,000 patients and their at-risk family members. It will compare proband- and provider-mediated communication approaches in which, respectively, patients inform their relatives directly and providers contact the relatives with genetic results and testing recommendations, according to a March 6 news release.

Researchers said up to 30% of colorectal cancers are linked to inherited gene changes, but many relatives remain unaware of their risk. The study will track how many first-degree relatives complete testing and whether they pursue preventive care within 12 months.

Participant criteria include a diagnosis of stage I-IV colorectal cancer within the past three months.