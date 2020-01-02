FDA accepts Pfizer's new CRC drug application & more: 3 GI industry key notes

Here are three updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

The FDA accepted Pfizer's supplemental New Drug Application for its combination therapy for advanced BRAF-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer and granted it priority review designation.

Check-Cap reported final results from its U.S. pilot study of its C-Scan System, a preparation-free colorectal cancer detection system.

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest General Hospital added Porter Glover, MD, Telciane Vesa, MD, and Andrew Weeks, MD, to its gastroenterology care team.

More articles on surgery centers:

Robotics might not be worth the 'tremendous' investment for ASCs — 2 leaders explain why

12 ASCs adding total joint replacements in 2019

Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center celebrates northeast Ohio opening

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.