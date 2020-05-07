Exact Sciences exceeds revenue estimates but posts Q1 loss — 5 insights

Exact Sciences posted first-quarter 2020 revenues of $347.8 million, a 114 percent year-over-year increase.

Here's what you should know:

1. Exact didn't disclose how many Cologuard tests were completed in the quarter or how many clinicians ordered the test for the first time in the quarter, which is a departure from previous earning reports.

2. Exact said screening revenue increased 35 percent year over year to $219.5 million.

3. Exact posted a net loss of $105.7 million, or $0.71 per share, in the quarter, which is up from the $82.9 million the company lost during the same time last year.

4. Exact's precision oncology segment posted $128.4 million in quarterly revenue.

5. Exact previously announced it would pull its full-year guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company CEO and Chair Kevin Conroy said: "In a world that is trying to avoid unnecessary physician office visits, invasive procedures, and treatments, our tests and deep pipeline are more valuable now than ever. We plan to play an even greater role in cancer screening and guiding therapy decisions after the coronavirus pandemic abates."

