BCBS of Massachusetts encourages colorectal cancer screenings: 5 notes

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is encouraging its members to review options for colorectal cancer screenings amid a rise in cases, according to an Oct. 1 news release from the insurer.
Here are five things to know:
- The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that adults ages 45-75 are screened for colorectal cancer.
- A survey Blue Cross Blue Shield conducted in 2023 found that more than 70% of average-risk members who have had a colonoscopy were not aware of all their options for colorectal cancer screening. Blue Cross has launched a dedicated page on its MyBlue member portal to help members understand their options, from colonoscopy to at-home tests.
- The insurer said it is making it easier for members to navigate and order certain at-home screening kits at no cost via the member portal.
- As part of a shared decision-making pilot starting in 2022, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health improved members' overall colorectal cancer screening rates by 10%.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield has been working with Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham leaders to measure and implement shared decision-making to improve cancer screening processes and improve patient care in a variety of areas.