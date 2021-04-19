Allegheny Health Network uses robot for colorectal cancer reconstruction

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny General Hospital, the flagship medical center for Allegheny Health Network, performed colorectal and breast reconstruction surgeries using the da Vinci Xi surgical system for patients who underwent aggressive cancer therapies.

Daniel Murariu, MD, director of microsurgery and lymphatic surgery at AHN, is reportedly the first plastic surgeon in the area to offer reconstruction procedures using the robot, according to an April 19 release.

The minimally invasive robotic technology allowed Dr. Murariu to target the precise incision point that was used to remove cancerous tissue, which minimizes new incisions.

The da Vinci Xi robot is used in fields including cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, urology and gynecology.

