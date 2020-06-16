AGA, Medtronic create resource for gastroenterologists to reopen practices

The American Gastroenterological Association and Medtronic created educational materials and safety protocols gastroenterologists can use to reopen their practices.

What you should know:

1. AGA created a number of programs with a pair of webinars at the core of the resources.

2. The webinars touch on testing strategies for COVID-19 and on how to implement a long-term telehealth program.

3. A roundtable discussion will follow each webinar with opportunities for AGA members to ask questions.

4. To complement the webinars, AGA will publish three articles on keeping staff safe, decreasing the backlog of appointments, and communicating with patients about the risks of COVID-19.

5. AGA will make the practice resources available on its website.

