NYU Langone expands GI leadership with new hires

New York University's Langone Health in New York City has expanded its gastroenterology leadership team with the addition of two new hires.

According to a Dec. 9 news release, Jordan Axelrad, MD, a gastroenterologist and Andre da Luz Moreira, MD, a colorectal surgeon, have been appointed co-directors for the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at NYU Langone.

Dr. Axelrad is a clinical researcher who explores the intersections of IBD with gut microbiome health, mucosal immunology, infections and cancer risk. He recently earned the 2024 Sherman Emergencing Leader Prize for his work, according to the release.

Dr. Moreira has extensive expertise in minimally invasive and robotically assisted procedures to treat a range of colorectal conditions, including cancer and IBD.