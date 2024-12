Cape Gastroenterology Specialists, an affiliate of St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo., has hired Michele Tanz, DNP, to its specialist team.

According to a Dec. 3 news release, Dr. Tanz received her medical education from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., and specializes in gastroenterology.

Dr. Tanz is also board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.