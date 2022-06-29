7 gastroenterology practice openings in Q2

Here are seven gastroenterology practices that have opened or have plans to open that Becker's has reported on during the second quarter of 2022:

1. Denton-based North Texas GI Associates opened a second practice in Highland Village, Texas.

2. Southwell Gastroenterology-Lowndes, owned by Tifton, Ga.-based Southwell health system, cut the ribbon on its new office and ASC in Valdosta, Ga.

3. United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, N.Y., is planning a gastroenterology ASC as part of an almost $40 million expansion project.

4. Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance is leasing a 12,400-square-foot space to open a practice in Little Rock, Ark.

5. Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System opened a $35.7 million gastrointestinal specialty center.

6. University of California San Diego Health opened a gastrointestinal and digestive clinic in a shopping mall.

7. Orlando (Fla.) Health Digestive Health Institute Gastroenterology opened a gastroenterology-focused ASC, Lakeview Surgery Center, in southwest Orlando.