GI Quality Improvement Consortium adds president

Colleen Schmitt, MD, has been named president of the GI Quality Improvement Consortium, an endoscopic registry and GI benchmarking tool that is jointly managed by the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

The registry, which was founded in 2010, has more than 4,000 participating physicians, with 21.5 million colonoscopies and 4.3 million esophagogastroduodenoscopies logged, according to a Jan. 14 press release.

Dr. Schmitt has served on the GIQuIC board of directors since 2015 and is past president of the ASGE and a trustee and vice-chair for the ASGE foundation. She also previously served on the ACG’s practice parameters, national affairs and publications committees.

Dr. Schmitt recently retired from the gastrointestinal specialty arm of Galen Medical Group, where she served as its president. She was chief of the division of gastroenterology at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga unit, and founder and medical director of Memorial Research Center.

She takes over as GIQuIC president following Costas Kefalas, MD, who served on the GIQuIC board of directors for five years and as GIQuIC president from 2021 to 2024. He is currently vice president of the ACG and will assume the role of ACG president in 2026.

GIQuIC is also adding Michael Wallace, MD, professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., to its board of directors.