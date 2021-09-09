5 physicians leading the top hospitals for GI 

Here are the gastroenterologists leading U.S. News & World Report's top five hospitals for gastroenterology and GI surgery in 2021-22.

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Darrell Pardi, MD, was named chair of Mayo Clinic's department of gastroenterology in 2020. Dr. Pardi has spoken in venues across the country and abroad on topics including inflammatory bowel disease, pouchitis and clostridium difficile infection.

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Shelly Lu, MD, is the director of Cedars-Sinai's Karsh Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. She also serves as Cedars-Sinai's Women's Guild Chair in gastroenterology and the vice chair of basic science and translational research. She has received uninterrupted funding from the National Institutes of Health since 1992.

3. Cleveland Clinic

Miguel Regueiro, MD, has served as the chair of Cleveland Clinic's Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute since May and as chair of the department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition since 2018. Before Cleveland Clinic, he served as director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

4. University of California Los Angeles Medical Center

Eric Esrailian, MD, is the chief of UCLA's Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases and the Lincy Foundation Chair in clinical gastroenterology. He also serves as the director of the Melvin and Bren Simon Digestive Disease Center.

5. New York University Langone Hospitals (New York City)

Mark Pochapin, MD, is the director of NYU Langone's division of gastroenterology and hepatology. He also serves as a Sholtz/Leeds professor of gastroenterology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and as vice chair for clinical affairs in the department of medicine.