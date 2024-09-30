5 notes on the future of GI growth

Gastroenterology has seen a number of industry-changing developments in recent years, and new recommendations regarding minimum ages and the quality of colonoscopies promises even more change in the industry.

Here are five opportunities for growth in GI that Mel Ona, MD, president and founder of Ohana Endoscopy Center in Lapolei, Hawaii, and Shaibal Mazumdar, MD, a gastroenterologist at Aurora Advocate in Menomonee Falls, Wis., identified for Becker's:

1. The use of AI in both procedures and operational functions. Dr. Ona expects that AI will help "enhance detection of polyps and early-stage colorectal cancer." Dr. Mazumdar also noted that in addition to enhancing ADR rates, AI presents an opportunity for facilities to make operational scheduling more efficient.

2. Other advancements in colon cancer and other GI disease screening. "In regard to colon cancer screening, non-invasive, stool-based and blood-based markers will nudge more people toward screening colonoscopies," Dr. Mazumdar said.

3. Biologic developments for liver diseases. Both physicians noted that the development of new medications to prevent the development of metabolic-associated steatotic liver disease into cirrhosis presents a major growth opportunity for the industry.

"Non-invasive blood markers will detect early fibrosis, resulting in early intervention for MASH with medications including Resmitrom preventing cirrhosis with all its downstream cost ramifications including variceal bleeds, liver transplants, etc.," said Dr. Mazumdar. "Recent GLP-1 therapeutics, including innovative oral medications, also show promise in countering MASH by promoting weight loss."

4. Development of treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. "Continuous development of therapies—anti-TNF agents, IL-based treatments, and oral JAK inhibitors—are aimed at improving treatment efficacy and lowering costs for IBD patients. The availability of both subcutaneous and oral options is expected to enhance patient adherence and quality of life," Dr. Mazumdar said.

Dr. Ona also noted that the ongoing development of "microbiome-based therapies to improve gut health [and] new medications for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease," promised growth in the GI space.

5. GI Endo-Luminal Trials. The development of this non-invasive procedure, which involves placing a stent in the GI tract to treat obstructions and prevent blockages, is another area of growth in the industry.

"Emerging trials focused on GI endo-luminal techniques are promising for treating conditions such as diabetes mellitus and managing glycemic control, indicating a potential interdisciplinary approach to patient care," Dr. Mazumdar said.