5 GI leaders making headlines nationwide

From pioneering robotic procedures to expanding access to advanced endoscopic techniques, gastrointestinal specialists across the country are driving innovation and improving outcomes for patients.

Here are five GI leaders making waves in the field this month:

1. Norio Fukami, MD, performs first procedure in EndoQuest’s endoluminal surgery trial: Dr. Fukami, a gastroenterologist at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has completed the first procedure in EndoQuest Robotics’ U.S. trial of its endoluminal surgical system.

Dr. Fukami removed a colorectal lesion using the robotic platform in an endoscopic submucosal dissection, marking a key milestone for a trial that aims to enroll 50 patients at five leading centers, including Boston-based Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.) and HCA Houston Healthcare.

The ELS system is designed to simplify advanced endoluminal procedures and reduce the need for invasive surgeries such as colectomies, potentially expanding access to organ-sparing care.

2. Mohamad Eloubeidi, MD, brings next-generation biopsy innovation to Alabama: Dr. Eloubeidi, director of endoscopy at Anniston-based Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and president of the Alabama Gastroenterology Society, led the state’s first advanced EUS-guided biopsy procedure using a device that delivers larger, higher-quality tissue samples.

Dr. Eloubeidi’s expertise enabled RMC to become the first hospital in Alabama to offer this enhanced diagnostic option, improving early detection of cancers and GI diseases. His work is expanding access to precision diagnostics for patients who previously needed to travel to academic centers.

3. William Evans III, MD, pioneers Kentucky’s first EUS-guided RFA for pancreatic cancer: Dr. Evans, a gastroenterologist at Louisville-based Norton Audubon Hospital, performed Kentucky’s first endoscopic ultrasound–guided radiofrequency ablation for pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Evans used the minimally invasive technique to precisely target pancreatic tumors, offering a new treatment pathway for patients with inoperable or difficult-to-treat cancers. His leadership brings a highly specialized capability to the state and expands advanced therapeutic options for complex pancreatic disease.

4. Matheus Franco MD, PhD, expands access to curative ESD procedures in South Texas: Dr. Franco, gastroenterologist and director of endoscopy at UT Health San Antonio, is leading the introduction of endoscopic submucosal dissection to the region, enabling complete removal of large, early-stage colorectal lesions.

Dr. Franco performed the program’s first ESD case with a fully curative outcome, allowing the patient to avoid traditional surgery and recover with an overnight stay. His work is bringing a rare, highly specialized technique to South Texas, where colorectal cancer remains a significant health challenge.

5. Steven Wexner, MD, assumes senior colorectal leadership role at MedStar Health: Columbia, MD.-based Dr. Wexner, a globally recognized colorectal surgeon, has joined MedStar Health as physician executive director and system chief of colorectal surgery.

With more than 38 years of experience, Dr. Wexner is known for pioneering the Wexner incontinence and constipation scores and advancing procedures for rectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and complex pelvic pathology. His new role positions him to guide systemwide colorectal strategy and further strengthen MedStar’s surgical expertise.