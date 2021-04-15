4 GI pharmaceutical updates

From resources to acquisitions, here are four gastrointestinal pharmaceutical updates:

1. Salix Pharmaceuticals, a GI-focused specialty pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of its website, GastroHub for Advanced Practice Providers, that provides resources and educational materials for GI nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

2. Sebela Pharmaceuticals and CellMax Life have entered a strategic development and commercial collaboration partnership to accelerate the development of CellMax's multimodal liquid biopsy blood test.

3. The American Gastroenterological Association endorsed a clinical decision support tool providers can use to recommend biologic therapies for patients with inflammatory bowel disease. The tool was built from phase 3 clinical trials around IBD drug development.

4. Sebela Pharmaceuticals launched its pill-based colonoscopy preparation, Sutab, in the U.S., the pharmaceutical company announced Jan. 5.

