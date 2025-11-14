4 GI partnerships making headlines in 100 days

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Here are four partnerships in the gastroenterology and endoscopy space that Becker’s has reported on since July 29:

  1. Miami-based Gastro Health entered into a partnership with Miami Gastro Health.
  2. Atlanta-based United Digestive forged a new partnership with Tampa, Fla.-based Gastro MD and Gastroenterology of Greater Orlando. 
  3. Cambridge, Mass.-based Iterative Health and Nashville, Tenn.-based One GI entered a strategic partnership to expand clinical research across One GI’s physician-led network.
  4. Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health and Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health expanded their partnership to include liver transplant services.

