4 GI device updates to know 

From a polyp-detecting device that uses machine learning to a system using imaging technology to identify ischemic tissue, here are four gastroenterology devices recently making headlines:

1. The EndoSound Vision System was granted breakthrough device designation by the FDA on Sept. 1. The add-on device transforms a flexible upper GI video endoscope into an endoscopic ultrasound system, allowing endoscopists to perform advanced procedures without the risk of patient infections often associated with other multiuse endoscopes.

2. Fujifilm launched its Eluxeo 7000X System, a new video imaging technology, the company announced Aug. 26. The system aims to help surgeons more accurately identify potentially ischemic tissue.

3. Medical device company Aspero Medical obtained a patent for its Pillar Technology, which improves the anchoring of medical devices inside the body, the company said Aug. 17. The device aids in balloon-assisted endoscopy to allow physicians to see the entire small intestine.

4. A group of Google researchers developed a potential new solution to detect colorectal polyps using machine learning. Google's new technology can help detect these abnormalities while improving incomplete detections.