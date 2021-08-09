Google researchers develop AI system for improved colorectal polyp detection

A group of Google researchers has developed a potential new solution to detecting colorectal polyps using machine learning, according to an Aug. 6 Marktechpost article.

Google's new technology can help detect these abnormalities while improving incomplete detections. The system was trained on 3,600 procedures with 86 million frames and tested on 1,400 procedures. The results showed a 97 percent accurate detection rate of polyps.

Research on the new system was recently published in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. It builds on Google's previous work to enhance scope in other areas of the body and detection rates.