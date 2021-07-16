3 hospitals, health systems taking advantage of AI in gastroenterology

Becker's ASC Review has reported on three hospitals and health systems exploring artificial intelligence in gastroenterology and endoscopy care so far this year:

1. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System began a clinical trial to test an artificial intelligence device used to increase polyp detection during colonoscopy.

2. Gainesville-based University of Florida Shands Hospital opened an endoscopy center with artificial intelligence labs.

3. The Cancer Treatment Centers of America Phoenix implemented Medtronic's GI Genius, which helps detect polyps during colonoscopies.