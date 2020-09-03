3 GIs joining practices this week

Three gastroenterologists joined a new practice this week:

Arman Khorasani-Zadeh, MD, joined University of Vermont Health Network-Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, N.Y., NNY360 reports.

Jeffrey Goldstein, MD, joined the gastroenterology team at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, N.Y., the Daily Messenger reports.

Concord (Mass.) Gastroenterology Associates added Michael DeSimone, MD, Wicked Local reports.

