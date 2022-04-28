3 gastroenterology exec moves 

Atlanta-based United Digestive and Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance have both recently named executives.

Here are three gastroenterologist moves to know:

1. United Digestive named Neal Patel, MD, president. Dr. Patel joined Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, a United Digestive affiliate, in 2014 and has since served on the company's physician executive committee and as chief strategy officer.

2. GI Alliance named Casey Chapman, MD, as its chief medical officer. Dr. Chapman has served as the organization's regional director of clinical research and education since July 2016.

3. Latha Alaparthi, MD, was recently named the first female president and chair of the board of directors of the Digestive Health Physicians Association in Silver Spring, Md. She recently spoke with Becker's about what it means to be the first female president of the organization.