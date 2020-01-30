3 gastroenterology ASCs, practices opened in January

Three gastroenterology ASCs and practices opened in January

1. Williamsville, N.Y.-based Gastroenterology Associates opened a location in Orchard Park, N.Y., complementing the group's New York offices in Amherst and Wheatfield.

2. Grand Junction (Colo.) Gastroenterology opened a clinic for patients with liver disease.

3. Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America opened its multispecialty ASC Jan. 29. The center will offer orthopedic, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, gastroenterology, general surgery, gynecology, ophthalmology and podiatry procedures as well as procedures to relieve pain.



