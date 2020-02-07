3 gastroenterologists making headlines

Three gastroenterologists making headlines this week:

1. Gastroenterologist Simon Mathews, MD, joined Houston-based Vivante Health as its new chief medical officer. Before joining Vivante, Dr. Matthews was head of clinical innovation at the Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality in Baltimore.

2. Joseph McNelis, MD, has joined the Memorial Physician Clinics Digestive Health Center in Ocean Springs, Miss., according to the Mississippi Business Journal. Dr. McNelis earned his medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, N.Y.

3. Khalid George, MD, was featured in an interview with Florida Today about the gastroenterology specialty, his practice and his experience practicing medicine. Read more here.



