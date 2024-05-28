2024 GI compensation in 9 numbers

Gastroenterologists in the U.S. earn an average of $515,000 annually, according to Medscape's 2024 "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report," published May 24.

Here are eight more statistics to know regarding gastroenterologist compensation in 2024, per the report:

1. Sixty percent of gastroenterologists said compensation was a factor when choosing their practice specialty.

2. A majority of gastroenterologists (65%) said most physicians in the U.S. are underpaid.

3. A minority of gastroenterologists (44%) said they are fairly compensated when considering work demands.

4. Gastroenterologists saw a 2% increase in pay in 2024 compared to 2023.

5. Thirty-nine percent of gastroenterologists said they take on side gigs outside their key roles.

6. Only 44% of gastroenterologists reported feeling happy with their compensation rates.

7. About 61% of gastroenterologists said their income is not impacted by competing physician practices.

8. Around 69% of gastroenterologists said compensation bonuses are available to them.