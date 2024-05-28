2024 GI compensation in 9 numbers

Gastroenterologists in the U.S. earn an average of $515,000 annually, according to Medscape's 2024 "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report," published May 24.
Here are eight more statistics to know regarding gastroenterologist compensation in 2024, per the report:
1. Sixty percent of gastroenterologists said compensation was a factor when choosing their practice specialty.
2. A majority of gastroenterologists (65%) said most physicians in the U.S. are underpaid.
3. A minority of gastroenterologists (44%) said they are fairly compensated when considering work demands.
4. Gastroenterologists saw a 2% increase in pay in 2024 compared to 2023.
5. Thirty-nine percent of gastroenterologists said they take on side gigs outside their key roles.
6. Only 44% of gastroenterologists reported feeling happy with their compensation rates.
7. About 61% of gastroenterologists said their income is not impacted by competing physician practices.
8. Around 69% of gastroenterologists said compensation bonuses are available to them.