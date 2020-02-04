15 gastroenterology companies to know & 4 other must-read articles
Five must-read articles for gastroenterologists this week:
1. 15 gastroenterology companies ASC leaders should know
2. Mississippi pediatric gastroenterologist surrenders medical license — 3 insights
3. 10 statistics on gastroenterologist salary, net worth & more
3. Medscape's physician lifestyle & happiness report: 3 things to know
4. 'Put our people's health first': Why lawmakers want to lower screening age for colon cancer
5. Minnesota gastroenterologists to join independent physician organization — 3 insights
More articles on gastroenterology:
5 trends affecting the gastroenterology specialty
Jacksonville hospital opens gastroesophageal reflux center — 3 insights
3 gastroenterologists joining practices this week
