10 gastroenterology breakthroughs in 2024

The last year has been marked by numerous studies, developments and notable "firsts" in the gastroenterology and endoscopy space.

Here are 10 breakthroughs for GI physicians and leaders to know:

1. The American Gastroenterological Association recently updated guidance for the treatment of ulcerative colitis to recommend using higher efficacy drugs in earlier stages of treatment.

2. A study published in Gastroenterology found a link between inflammatory bowel disease risk and pesticides, along with other environmental pollutants.

3. Olympus and NTT developed the world's first cloud-based endoscopy system that processes endoscopic videos on the cloud. The system leveraged IOWA all-photonic network technology, which can resolve network issues commonly faced by cloud-based endoscopy systems.

4. The FDA approved the Cologuard Plus test, a next-generation multitarget stool DNA test approved for patients at an average risk for colorectal cancer. In a trial of 19,000 patients, the test demonstrated 95% overall cancer sensitivity and 43% sensitivity for advanced precancerous lesions at 94% specificity.

5. The cost of initial cancer screenings in the U.S. hit $43.2 billion in 2021, but according to an analysis by the Lown Institute, that number could be an underestimate. The institute found that nearly half of older adults were overscreened for colorectal, cervical or breast cancer. An evaluation found that across six studies that included 250,00 colonoscopies, the rate of overuse ranged from 17% to 25.7%.

6. Two new studies suggest that free colonoscopies — covered under CMS provisions set in 2023 — could save lives and money for Medicare and private payers. The studies found that Medicare and private payers will save as much as $4,700 and $6,400 per patient who receives a free follow-up colonoscopy following positive screening results, respectively. That's accounting for the fact that each follow-up colonoscopy costs Medicare over $1,100 and private payers over $2,000.

7. In July, the FDA approved a new screening test for CRC that only requires a sample of blood. The test, created by Palo Alto, Calif.-based Guardant Health, was able to detect 83% of colorectal cancers in studies, but only 13% of dangerous polyps. Colonoscopies find approximately 95% of these polyps.

8. A study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology found that many patients are paying unnecessarily for colonoscopy bowel prep, despite a federal law stating it should be covered by insurance.

9. Artificial intelligence may be able to reach underserved populations by re-engaging individuals who previously missed or avoided an appointment. After researchers used an AI tool to reengage 2,400 patients who missed colonoscopies, 58% engaged with the AI accepted a transfer to a staff member to reschedule their appointments; and 25% of patients completed their colonoscopy screening.

10. A study published in May suggests that the recommended 10-year interval between screening colonoscopies may be safely extended to 15 years in adults with no family history of colorectal cancer whose first colonoscopy is negative.