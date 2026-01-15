What cardiologists earned, lost in 2025: 5 stats 

Here are five stats on cardiologists’ compensation and productivity in the last year:

1. Cardiologists saw a 4% decline in compensation from 2023 to 2024, with their annual pay dropping from $525,000 to $506,000, according to Medscape’s “Cardiologist Compensation Report 2025,” published May 2025.

2. According to survey data from Marit Health, a salary transparency platform for physicians and advanced practice providers, The average annual total compensation for cardiologists is $586,573. However, salaries can vary greatly between subspecialties. Here’s a breakdown of average total compensation by cardiology subspecialty:

Electrophysiologist: $707,654

Heart failure and transplant cardiologist: $646,736

Interventional cardiologist: $714,029

Pediatric cardiologist: $355,667

3. The median total compensation for integrated cardiologists in 2024 was $701,000 according to MedAxiom’s “2025 Cardiovascular Provider Compensation & Production Survey.”

4. Recent CMS physician fee schedule cuts, including a 2.83% reduction for 2025, have added pressure to cardiology practices already contending with rising labor and supply costs.

5. Cardiology in ASCs continues to evolve, with efficiency gains driving higher revenue per OR minute — rising from $104.46 in 2023 to $132.88 in 2024, according to data from HST Pathways.