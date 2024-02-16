The rise of cardiologist pay: A 10-year timeline

Cardiologists were one of the three highest-paid physician specialties in 2023 and have held that ranking for the last three years.

Here is how the average annual salary of cardiologists has evolved over the last 10 years, along with the percentage change from year to year, using Medscape's annual "Physician Compensation Survey" editions from 2013 to 2023. Overall, the average salary among cardiologists increased 42% in the last decade.

2023: $507,000 (+3.5%)

2022: $490,000 (+6.8%)

2021: $459,000 (+4.8%)

2020: $438,000 (+1.9%)

2019: $430,000 (+1.7%)

2018: $423,000 (+3.2%)

2017: $410,000 (+0%)

2016: $410,000 (+9%)

2015: $376,000 (+7.1%)

2014: $351,000 (-1.7%)

2013: $357,000 (+14%)