Stern Cardiovascular launches expansion plan with Atria Health

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By: Cameron Cortigiano

Germantown, Tenn.-based Stern Cardiovascular, a physician-led cardiovascular practice, has partnered with Atria Health to grow its network. 

The strategic partnership will support Stern Cardiovascular expanding services, opening new locations and recruiting additional physicians, according to a March 17 news release from Atria Health. 

Founded in 1920, the practice currently supports more than 20 locations across Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi, according to its website

Growth initiatives include introducing cardiac PET/CT imaging, launching intensive cardiac rehabilitation and an expansion into Collierville, Tenn.

Atria Health is a physician-owned healthcare services business supporting high-performing, independent heart specialists that is backed by Cypress Ridge Partners, the release said. 

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