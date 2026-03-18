5 female cardiologists to know

Women continue to be underrepresented in cardiology, even as heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. These five physicians are among those helping to change that, advancing research, reshaping prevention strategies and improving how cardiovascular disease is diagnosed and treated, particularly for women and underserved populations.

Here are five female cardiologists to know.

Editor’s note: This is not a ranked list. Becker’s does not endorse physicians featured on this list. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Sophie Eydis at seydis@beckershealthcare.com.

C. Noel Bairey Merz, MD, is a cardiologist at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai and director of multiple women’s heart programs, including the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center. She focuses on women’s cardiovascular disease, prevention and precision medicine and chairs the NIH-sponsored Women’s Ischemic Syndrome Evaluation initiative aimed at improving diagnosis of heart disease in women. She has written more than 450 scientific publications and has been recognized with the American College of Cardiology’s Bernadine Healy Leadership in Women’s Cardiovascular Disease Award.

Nieca Goldberg, MD, is a cardiologist and clinical associate professor of medicine at New York City-based NYU Grossman School of Medicine focused on women’s cardiovascular health, prevention and patient advocacy. A national spokesperson for the American Heart Association, she helped launch the Go Red for Women campaign and previously led NYU’s Women’s Heart Program. She is the author of multiple books on heart health, including “Women Are Not Small Men,” and is widely recognized for her work advancing awareness and treatment of heart disease in women.

Elizabeth Ofili, MD, is a cardiologist and professor at Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine focused on cardiovascular disparities, preventive cardiology and women’s health. A former president of the Association of Black Cardiologists, she helped lead the landmark African American Heart Failure Trial, which changed treatment guidelines for Black patients with heart failure. She has led more than $150 million in clinical research initiatives, had more than 130 scientific papers published and is widely recognized for advancing equity in cardiovascular care and research.

Suzanne Steinbaum, DO, is a preventive cardiologist in New York City and president of SRSHeart, a personalized cardiovascular health program focused on lifestyle, genetics and metabolic care. She previously led women’s cardiovascular prevention programs at New York City-based Mount Sinai and Lenox Hill and is a national expert with the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign. She is the author of multiple books on heart health and has been recognized as a New York Times Super Doctor and Castle Connolly Top Doctor.