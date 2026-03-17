Broward Health adopts pulsed field ablation for AFib

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health performed the first atrial fibrillation ablation in Broward County using the Varipulse pulsed field ablation catheter, according to a March 17 release by South Florida Hospital News and Healthcare Report.

The procedure was completed at Broward Health Medical Center by Jose Baez-Escudero, MD, chief of cardiology and electrophysiology. Varipulse uses pulsed field energy to ablate targeted heart tissue with minimal or no radiation exposure. The system is fully integrated with the CARTO 3 Mapping System to streamline mapping and ablation.

More than 45,000 procedures have been performed globally using the platform, which has demonstrated a low complication rate and one-year improvements in patient symptoms and quality of life.