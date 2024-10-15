Texas Health earns certification for minimally invasive heart procedure

Claire Wallace -  

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth has become the first facility in North Texas to earn the American College of Cardiology’s transcatheter valve certification, according to an Oct. 14 news release.

Texas Health Fort Worth is the 10th facility in the state to earn the ACC certification, said the release. 

The certification is earned from an external review process that uses clinical databases to monitor patient safety and outcomes related to transcatheter valve replacement and repair procedures.

