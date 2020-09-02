Tennessee hospital opens cardiology practices

Parkridge Health System opened two cardiac specialty practices on its main campus in Chattanooga, Tenn., the Chattanooga Times Free Press reports.

What you should know:

1. Cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, cardiac imaging specialists, cardiothoracic surgeons and electrophysiologists will staff the practices, Centennial Heart at Parkridge and Centennial Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at Parkridge.

2. The practices will provide medical management for cardiac disease and ablation for atrial fibrillation, among other services.

3. Alison Bailey, MD, was installed as chief of cardiology for Centennial Heart at Parkridge.

More articles on specialty centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.