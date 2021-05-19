St. Louis Heart & Vascular partners with concierge provider

Saint Louis Heart and Vascular announced the addition of Concierge Choice Physicians' Hybrid Choice program, according to a May 18 press release.

The program allows patients to personalize their care based on their needs, providing additional access to physician availability, medical advocacy and a more personal doctor/patient relationship. For example, patients being treated for more complex cardiovascular diseases and conditions can ask for more time with their doctor, while patients receiving more episodic care or who don't need enhanced treatment care can be seen in a more traditional way. Additional options include same-day/next-day appointments, little-to-no wait times, access to cardiologists after hours and a more comprehensive annual examination. The program is available to patients by paying an annual membership fee.

Saint Louis Heart and Vascular has six practice locations in St. Louis, St. Charles and Bridgeton, Mo., and Granite City, Ill. Concierge Choice Physicians, based in Rochester, N.Y., offers medical care programs and has worked with nearly 500 physicians in 29 states.

