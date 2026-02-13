CMS pay for 5 cardiology procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs

Across five common cardiology procedures, ASCs consistently post lower total costs than hospital outpatient departments — in some cases by more than $6,000 per case — driven largely by lower facility fees.

However, the patient’s share of the bill doesn’t always follow the same pattern. While ASCs generally mean lower out-of-pocket costs for procedures like PCI, pacemaker implants and coronary angiography, HOPDs carry lower copays for higher-acuity procedures such as atrial fibrillation ablations and ICD implants.

Here’s what five cardiology procedures cost at ASCs and hospital outpatient departments, using data from CMS’ procedure price lookup tool:

1. Percutaneous coronary intervention with stenting (CPT code 92928)

ASCs:

Patient pays: $1,553

Total cost: $7,771

Physician fee: $463

Facility fee: $7,308

Medicare pays: $6,217

HOPDs:

Patient pays: $1,828

Total cost: $12,257

Physician fee: $463

Facility fee: $11,794

Medicare pays: $10,429

2. Comprehensive EP evaluation and ablation for atrial fibrillation (CPT code 93656)

ASCs:

Patient pays: $4,212

Total cost: $21,061

Physician fee: $806

Facility fee: $20,255

Medicare Pays: $16,849

HOPD:

Patient pays: $1,897

Total cost: $27,509

Physician fee: $806

Facility fee: $26,703

Medicare pays: $25,612

3. Insertion of new or replacement of permanent pacemaker with transvenous electrode (CPT code 33206)

ASCs:

Patient pays: $1,536

Total cost: $7,686

Physician fee: $402

Facility fee: $7,284

Medicare pays: $6,148

HOPD:

Patient pays: $1,816

Total cost: $11,080

Physician fee: $402

Facility fee: $10,678

Medicare pays: $9,263

4. Catheter placement in coronary artery for coronary angiography.(CPT code 93454)

ASC:

Patient pays: $516

Total cost: $2,584

Physician fee: $877

Facility fee: $1,707

Medicare pays: $2,068

HOPD:

Patient pays: $1,038

Total cost: $4,189

Physician fee: $877

Facility fee: $3,312

Medicare pays: $3,150

5. Insertion or replacement of permanent implantable defibrillator system (CPT code 33249)

ASC:

Patient pays: $5,114

Total cost: $25,572

Physician fee: $797

Facility fee: $24,775

Medicare pays: $20,458

HOPD: