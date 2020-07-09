New York hospital opens cardiology clinic

The University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown (N.Y.) Community Hospital is opening a monthly cardiology clinic in Ticonderoga, N.Y., the Press-Republican reports.

What you should know:

1. UVM Health Network Porter Medical Center cardiologist Gavin Noble, MD, will see patients at an outpatient clinical space at the health system's Ticonderoga campus.

2. Dr. Noble will provide cardiology consultations, EKGs and echocardiograms, among others.

3. The Ticonderoga campus also provides infusion, oncology, endoscopy, colonoscopy and orthopedic services. The clinic was renovated in 2017.

