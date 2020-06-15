New York cardiology practice relocates — 3 insights

Geneva (N.Y.) General Cardiology Associates relocated into a surgical suite shared by Geneva General Surgical Associates in the same medical office building, the Finger Lakes Times reports.

What you should know:

1. GGCA is the practice of Jonathan Rodriguez, MD, and Pamela Hobart.

2. The group's office in Penn Yan will not be affected by the move.

3. GGCA provides care for a range of cardiac diseases and conditions including arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease and aortic disease, among others.

More articles on ASCs:

The 'new normal' for ASCs: 16 admins on how the pandemic will change the field forever

Dr. Thomas Vikoren: Same-day TJR 'made all the more important' by COVID-19

Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.