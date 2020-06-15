New York cardiology practice relocates — 3 insights
Geneva (N.Y.) General Cardiology Associates relocated into a surgical suite shared by Geneva General Surgical Associates in the same medical office building, the Finger Lakes Times reports.
What you should know:
1. GGCA is the practice of Jonathan Rodriguez, MD, and Pamela Hobart.
2. The group's office in Penn Yan will not be affected by the move.
3. GGCA provides care for a range of cardiac diseases and conditions including arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease and aortic disease, among others.
