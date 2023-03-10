Merck sees success in new heart disease medication trial

Life sciences company Merck has seen an improvement in pulmonary arterial hypertension patients using its new signaling inhibitor sotatercept in a phase three clinical trial.

Sotatercept significantly increased the distance that cardiovascular patients could walk over a 24-week period. Patients in the trial also saw improvements in eight of the nine outcome measures for cardiovascular patients set by the World Health Organization.

The trial also found sotatercept reduced the risk of clinical worsening or death by 84 percent compared to a placebo, according to a March 6 press release.





