Meet the CEOs behind 5 cardiology groups

Cardiology is the fastest-growing ASC specialty and has drawn significant attention from private equity groups and other investors in recent years.

Here are the CEOs behind five large cardiology chains in the U.S.:

Tim Attebery, DSc, CEO of Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVUSA). Dr. Attebery founded CVUSA alongside Webster Equity Partners, a PE firm, in 2021. He was previously CEO of the American College of Cardiology and MedAxiom.

Robbie Allen, CEO of US Heart & Vascular. Mr. Allen has served as CEO since November 2023. He previously served as the CEO of One GI, a major player in the gastroenterology space.

Rob Jardaleza, CEO and Founder of Partners First Cardiology. He partnered with Varsity Healthcare Partners, a PE group, to found the group in 2020. He was previously the COO of National Cardiovascular Partners, a group backed by PE firm Bain Capital Ventures.

Ryan Herbert, CEO of the Cardiovascular Institute of the South. He previously served as COO of CIS and executive vice president of cardiovascular services within the organization.

Mark Victor, MD, Owner and CEO of Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia. Dr. Victor is at the helm of CCP, the largest independent cardiac care practice in the U.S., which is governed by a board of directors and an executive management team.