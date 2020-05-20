Medtronic appoints executive to lead cardiology efforts

Jeffrey Popma, MD, will join Medtronic as vice president and CMO for its coronary, renal denervation and structural heart businesses effective June 22.

Dr. Popma is a professor of medicine at Boston-based Harvard Medical School and serves as director of interventional cardiology at Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

In his position at Medtronic, he'll provide insight into cardiovascular device development and assist in clinical research. Dr. Popma is a renowned interventional cardiologist. He is a past president of the Society of Cardiac Angiography and Interventions and previously served as chair of the American College of Cardiology's Cardiac Catheterization Committee.

Medtronic's president of coronary and structural heart, Nina Goodheart, spoke highly of Dr. Popma, saying, "Dr. Popma is a world-renowned clinical research and thought leader within the interventional cardiology space, and a long-time advisor and study investigator for Medtronic."

