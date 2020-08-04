Illinois hospital opens $88M cardiology, robotic surgery center

Hazel Crest, Ill.-based Advocate South Suburban Hospital opened its Center for Advanced Care Aug. 3, which features cardiac and robotic surgery capabilities, Patch reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital broke ground on the center around 15 months ago.

2. The center cost $88 million.

3. Despite being open for patients, developers are remodeling the hospital entrance and nearby parking lot. The phase will also coincide with a newly built administrative area.

4. The Center for Advanced Care adds 88,000 square feet and allows the hospital to increase efficiency around its surgery flow.

